Unacceptable female behavior
I reported a woman on Substack today for a lightly veiled death threat against men. I hope you’ll consider reporting such women.
I do not like the whole phenomenon of social media “reporting.” It comes from matriarchal longhouse bullshit. No company should have a “trust and safety” department. The only things companies should be attending to are child ex…
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