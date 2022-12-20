Twitter-why?
This is an email I sent to Twitter support this morning. Why? Because Twitter just denied reinstating Disaffected’s account for the third time.
Why did they do that? They won’t specify. But they will say, and they do, that our account incited violence and harm against marginalized communities.
I am so sick of this I could scream. It’s not true. It’s per…
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