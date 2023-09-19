Tuskegee for everyone
After “Covid,” I finally understand in a personal, real way why the Tuskegee experiment made American blacks permanently distrustful of the medical industry. Every American should now understand this, but too many don’t.
In 2010, I had a heart attack at age 36. Complete blockage of the right coronary artery. I am so thankful for the acute care, the acut…
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