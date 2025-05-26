Truth and Reconciliation
Episode 224, May 25, 2025
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Tonight we look at the antipatriotic reaction by the US media and left to Donald Trump confronting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with the truth about white farmer murders. Then we talk in depth about judging human books by their covers and how to do it. Potpourri du Moquerie rounds up the…
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