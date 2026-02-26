Treat liars as liars
the perils of positive projection
One of the consequences of the morally relativistic “my truth” society that we’ve been living in for decades is that we have deactivated an important “character type” in the world. We have been pretending this character type, this type of human, is not real. We’ve been pretending that he was never real. We’ve been pretending we’ve forgotten this type of…
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