Trans-Reality
-Panty burglar Sam Brinton has been reclassified as waste by the Dept. of Energy
-The first Navy SEAL to become a trans woman has detransitioned and is on national media apologizing for glamorizing trans on same national media
-Patreon has banned Disaffected and taken 90 percent of our income, we'll tell you how you can help
-Thanks to the generosity of…
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