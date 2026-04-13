Last night’s episode of Disaffected was no holds barred. I believe we’re in full cultural collapse, and that it’s an emergency.

Let’s have an honest conversation about what’s going on, and what we need to do. I predict some will be quite put off by some (or all) of what I had to say about what needs to happen if we’re going to save American, and Western, society. That’s just how these things work.

Can we talk about it? Can we talk about it like concerned adults? Whether you agree with me partway, all the way, or not at all, I hope we can talk about it. That’s why I do this show. Venting on camera is its own pleasure, but it’s not the main purpose.

I want us to save our society. That requires conversation, including hard conversations. Then it requires action.

Here’s the show for you to watch right here on Substack. Comments are open to everyone, subscriber or not.