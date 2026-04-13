Too radical? Not radical enough?
Or just "reality"?
Last night’s episode of Disaffected was no holds barred. I believe we’re in full cultural collapse, and that it’s an emergency.
Let’s have an honest conversation about what’s going on, and what we need to do. I predict some will be quite put off by some (or all) of what I had to say about what needs to happen if we’re going to save American, and Western, society. That’s just how these things work.
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Can we talk about it? Can we talk about it like concerned adults? Whether you agree with me partway, all the way, or not at all, I hope we can talk about it. That’s why I do this show. Venting on camera is its own pleasure, but it’s not the main purpose.
I want us to save our society. That requires conversation, including hard conversations. Then it requires action.
Here’s the show for you to watch right here on Substack. Comments are open to everyone, subscriber or not.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So freaking many women today act as if women have been only, ever, and completely oppressed up to this defining moment in history, one where they and other "true warriors" - looking at you, soy boys - are leading the necessary and long overdue charge needed to put men in their "proper place".
I'm going to lean into Biblical women for a moment, partially because those accountings of women in history are thousands of years old but also because they weren't known for being ruthless or evil unlike other women of ancient renown who were rulers, leaders, or warriors. Say what? Female Pharoahs? Female empress-regnants? Warrior queens and leaders? Why yes, yes there were.
Anyway, the women in the Bible who stepped out of the cultural norms prevalent during those centuries used wisdom, faith, and relational influence rather than physical dominance - or seeking to permanently change the power dynamic that exists between the sexes. Esther, Deborah, Ruth, Jael, Zipporah, Mary Magdalene, Mother Mary and countless other women participated in history in ways that didn't seek to tear down men and "remake" them in their image; they sought to complement men. These women, in the midst of whatever their circumstances might have been, had agency - and they exercised it. Not to diminish but to build up.
As for the mental cases? You can thank the ACLU, Democrats, and patient rights advocates in California for the shitshow that has resulted from the dismantling of a mental health system designed, albeit imperfectly, to incarcerate the mentally incompetent - effectively ending involuntary civil confinement of mental patients - and the resultant revolving door where the justice system acts as a temporary holding place for the nominally dangerous crazies - who sometimes snap and become killer crazies.
We have totally lost the plot.
I don’t want to believe that opening scene really happened, but I’m a realist. I know it did.