Too much doom? Not enough?
I said to someone on Twitter tonight who had a terrible, evil mother, that living today in our culture is like watching our Cluster B mothers win everything, all the time.
That's accurate for me and those with similar backgrounds. The thesis of my show Disaffected, I'm afraid, is right: we're living in "domestic abuse" at societal scale.
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