Too good not to share
Helen Dale on what Tina Turner meant to Australian football
My friend Helen Dale is a novelist, essayist, and sometime lawyer. Though it will embarrass her to see this, you, reader, should know that she’s uncommonly insightful and has more than one woman’s share of writing talent.
Helen shines with her ability to explain clearly how various governmental and cultural systems compare and contrast. If you want to u…
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