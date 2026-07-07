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Cary Cotterman's avatar
Cary Cotterman
12h

The silent majority I'd really like to hear from, if it indeed is a majority, is the one composed of Muslims who don't commit, support, condone, cheer on, or make excuses for violence and cultural takeover. So far, crickets.

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Kyle MacDougall's avatar
Kyle MacDougall
11h

If you ask ninety-five percent of “non-feminist” women, they’ll tell you that they wouldn’t have any human rights at all and that they would be treated like livestock if it weren’t for feminism. (Yet women had human rights and were not treated like livestock, even before the feminist movement existed. In the rare cases where women WERE treated like livestock, there were plenty of men in the same culture who were treated just as badly or worse, which proves that the mistreatment wasn’t based on gender.)

These women who claim they aren’t feminists, but are very careful to toe the feminist party line on certain issues, are lying to themselves and others. Almost all women (with rare exceptions) are feminists, even if they say they aren’t. The difference is only a matter of degree. The same is true for non-ghetto black people. Almost all of them (with rare exceptions) are allied with the ghetto blacks in some way, including the ones who claim not to be.

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