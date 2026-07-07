Content note: Profanity-laced tirade included. Available in all states. Known as Best Tirades West of the Rockies.

Let me start out by telling the silent majority to fuck right off.

We only hear from you when you’re “feeling uncomfortable” that the rest of us are noticing the problem and talking about it. You’re not so silent then. You’ve got lots of words and tears and demands for “I’m not like that” and “all my friends aren’t like that.”

For a silent majority, you never shut up when more engaged and responsible people do the work you refuse to do by pointing directly to a problem and saying “enough of that.” You come out of the woodwork to bellyache. You cry about how mean men like me “act like we’re all perverts/misandrists/psychopaths.”

There you are, digitally wringing your hands about how MEAN and STEREOTYPING other people are when they notice that your demographic has been taken over by narcissists and performative emotional toddlers.

You can apply this to any group of people claiming to be a “silent majority”:

Non-feminist women

Non-ghetto black people

Gay people who don’t walk around in chaps showing their wang to children in parades

Legal immigrants who came to the US the right way

Any group of people whose social reputation is getting dinged by the illegal, rude, or obscene behavior of their most prominent members does this obnoxious pleading. “Most of us are normal, you just don’t hear from us!”

Then why am I hearing from you right now? You obviously have a voice. We see that you are able to bestir yourself to comment on a social issue.

So why do we only hear from you when you don’t like reality, and you don’t like us noticing? Where are your words when the destructive members of your cohort do damage to society and to your cohort’s reputation?

You don’t say shit.

Because you’re freeloaders. You take, but you don’t give. You want your reputation coddled, but you refuse to take any control over your reputation. You won’t police your outliers. You won’t even admit that they’re not a tiny minority.

You don’t even respect those of us who are doing your job for you. That’s right. People like me are doing your job for you. We’re trying to socially punish bad behavior so that all of us can enjoy a better society, and we’re taking on the load you leave at the side of the road because you’re lazy and cowardly.

Here’s an example. UK political commentator Nick Buckley posted about the sorry state of “LGBTQ+”

Right as rain comes the “won’t someone think of the silent majority?:

Shut the everloving fuck up. If you’re going to be in the silent majority, then for Christ’s sake be silent.

Your social credit card limit has been reached. You’ve made no payments on your debt (that’s what your silence is, a lack of payment toward your social debt), so you have no credit to spend asking people not to say hurty things about your tribe.

You’re flat-busted broke, and beggars can’t be whiners.

You want to join this conversation? I’d honestly love to have you. But you don’t get to plead on behalf of the silent majority. You either stop being silent and do your part, or you shut up and get verbally knocked around like I’m doing right now.

Speak up or fuck off.

Sally Struthers-style appeal:

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