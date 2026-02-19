To Spoil the Child-Updated Dental Edition
This is an updated version of a piece that first ran in 2023. A conversation in the dental chair reminded me that the issues in this article are still ongoing, and may be getting worse. That’s no surprise, as generations of inadequate parenting are not going to disappear or work themselves out on their own. We’ve got years and years of consequences to …
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