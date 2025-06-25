To Be a Therapist
Episode 228, June 22, 2025
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Josh tears into the ‘transgender children’ lie via Jazz Jennings’ grim story, noting the Supreme Court’s US v. Skrmetti ruling allows states to ban kid se…
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