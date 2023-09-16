This is not the essay I wanted to present to you
A very modern frustration. I just canned the beginning of an essay I really wanted to write. My hope was that it would open a good conversation with you, my good readers.
It began with a disclosure of my prior assumptions. It continued with an open acknowledgement of the counter-arguments likely to be mentioned by commenters.
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