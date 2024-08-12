This Green and Pleasant Land
episode 184
UK people, your comments about what’s going on in your country are especially welcome.
-The United Kingdom has gone full George Orwell. The prime minister, chiefs of police, and the Crown Prosecution Service are arresting people for thought crime. They're arresting them for posting "innacurate" information on their own Facebook pages. The caliphate is a…
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