'Thinking is like, hard?'
brief musings on adult incompetence
No matter how many times people retort, “lol boomer old people always say that everything’s the same as it always was,” it’s not true.
The basic cognitive reasoning abilities of adults are declining in a way we’ve never seen before. No, not kids (those are worse off), but adults. It’s not true that we’ve seen “the same thing before in every generation.”
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