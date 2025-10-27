They don't know about us
For the first time today I had a “couples” session when it was supposed to be just me and a client. An unusual set of circumstances led to me inviting a couple, who were starting to argue in front of me on camera, to sit with each other and me and have an impromptu ‘couples counseling’ session.
They took a leap of faith and did it, and I’m glad they di…
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