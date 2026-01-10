There's an explanation for the AWFLs
how to understand the Renee Good situation
Kevin Hurley and I started the weekly show “Disaffected” five years ago. The thesis of the show:
-Modern society is ruled by personality disorder (narcissism) dynamics
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-These dynamics are the same derangements tha…
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