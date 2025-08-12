Therapy is Broken and I’m Not Playing Along
Seven Clues the Counseling Industry Has Lost Its Mind
This is a guest post from counselor Jason Grainger. Find more of his work on his Substack.
I’m playing basketball when the referee makes the worst call I’d ever seen. This particular ref was known for being terrible. I just shrugged and began calling out our next defensive formation. The ref gave me a technical foul (this is bad in basketball). While tha…
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