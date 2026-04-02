The world in reverse
trans is the symptom, not the disease
We live in an culture of inversions. Almost everything is conceptually reversed. It really is everywhere, at every level. It’s not merely and only that we took a strange little contained side trip into a delusion called “transgender” where we called men women and vice versa. Many people would like to think that; that trans was a side trip, a stumble, a …
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