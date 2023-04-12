The "womanface" farce
The more that feminists complain about “womanface,” the more I think they deserve Dylan Mulvaney.
If you don’t know Dylan, he’s the obnoxious narcissistic young gay man making a fortune pretending to be a “girl” and is currently ruining the brand prospects of products he’s repping such as Bud Light.
The complaint from feminists:
”He’s wearing WOMANface!”
…
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