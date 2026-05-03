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Pamela Garfield-Jaeger's avatar
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
2h

This was a good one. It’s true. We didn’t used to be like this. It’s not “just the internet”. Denial of reality runs deep and I’m so tired of people’s short memories.

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Aneladgam Varelse's avatar
Aneladgam Varelse
1d

My mom (we live in Poland) says to everyone that the last assassination was faked, because it suits Trump

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