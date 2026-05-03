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-Come with us to 1981 to revisit the nation’s reaction to the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan. Marvel at the universal alarm and sense of national identity among the left and right as the nation prayed for his recovery. Watch how Hollywood wished Reagan well. Gasp at the serious tone used by national news anchors describing the near tragedy.

Then come with us to the 2020s as news anchors, Democrats, and teen girls and young women openly call for the murder of President Trump. Watch as they accuse him of trying to assassinate himself, at the same time expressing disappointment that he hasn’t been murdered yet.

We went through the looking glass and broke it behind us.

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-Slocum Consulting: You can book an hour with Josh on video to talk about troubled relationships, political clashes at work, and more. If you’re looking for someone who won’t call your concerns “crazy,” Josh is the guy you want. Book at

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