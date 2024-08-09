The War of the Sexes
I offer one-hour video calls for coaching and consulting. Most people come to me for a talk about psychological abuse issues.
Lately, a noticeable number of straight men are booking time with me, a gay man, because they can't be honest with either women or their other male friends (including gay friends, who are often the most hostile). All of them are …
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