The unveiling
how deep does it go? how long will it last?
To my surprise, the election results of last November, and then the speed with which the Trump administration has taken a wrecking ball to wokeness, gave me more hope than I anticipated. I was nearly at the point of accepting that the U.S., and Western society, was over. Today, I’m not entirely convinced that it’s not over; I think it’s plausible that w…
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