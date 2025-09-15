The Turning Point
Episode 240, September 14, 2025
We look at the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the psychopathic public and media reaction, and we probe at the apparently creepy relationship between shooting suspect Tyler Robinson and his mother Amber Jones Robinson. Then we look at the depraved killing of 24-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a white Ukrainian refugee, by serial criminal DeCarlos Brown, Jr., a …
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