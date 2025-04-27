The truth comes out tonight at 9
yes, this is a teaser. . .more to come tonight
It’s been four years and I have said nothing about Karlyn Borysenko despite extreme provocation.
That ends tonight at 9 pm on Disaffected, available on Youtube, Rumble, and X.
Buckle up, bitch.
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