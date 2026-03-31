The truth about homosexuals and parenting
This is not an academic paper, or a deep research project. It’s a summary based on obvious and long-known truths about the psychological state of homosexuals statistically. Acknowledging these truths has been made socially and politically forbidden in the past 25 years.
If society cares about children, it must acknowledge unpleasant and unflattering fac…
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