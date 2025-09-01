The Transgender Tipping Point
Episode 238, August 31, 2025
-Josh spoke with a babysitter for the Minneapolis school shooter, the "trans" male named Robert "Robin" Westman. Join us to find out what she said, and commentary on both the left and the right avoiding the real causes of these tragedies.
-Keri Smith of Deprogrammed With Keri Smith joins us for Potpourri du Moquerie, and a Cracker Barrel o' Laughs!
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