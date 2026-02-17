The time I met Jesse Jackson, but then didn't
Jesse Jackson died today, Feb. 17, 2026, at the age of 84. He was a friend and associate of Martin Luther King, and he was with King in his motel when King was assassinated in 1968.
Many in America saw him as a civil rights leader who founded organizations like the Rainbow Coalition. Many others in America saw him as an egotistical opportunist.
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