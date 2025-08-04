The talk
the bullshit stops now
Episode 234, August 3, 2025
9 pm US Eastern with live chat during premiere on:
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Josh Slocum’s unfiltered take on modern cultural issues, including a segment where he discusses white fathers giving thei…
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