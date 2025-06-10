The Soul of a House
This is a republication of an essay from June, 2023.
EASTER EGG!—That porch you see is the one whose roof I used as a stage when I dressed up as the Church Lady at age 12 and preached at passersby.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.