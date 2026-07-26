9 pm Eastern, Sunday, July 2026

-With the conviction of Shiloh Hendrix for saying the word “nigger” to a Somali sex pest harrassing her, it’s become illegal to be white and exercise constitutional rights.

-Reporter Brandon Showalter of the Christian Post joins us to talk about what ten years of covering the “trans kids” beat has been like.

-Potpouri du Moquerie is back: We’re going to 16th century England tonight to recount the tale of the Countess of Beefsbury. It’s a whopper!

This link will automatically redirect you to the show (on Youtube) when the show is ready to go.

Yes! The show will also be on Rumble. It will be at the usual Rumble channel where you find our show.

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-Slocum Consulting: You can book an hour with Josh on video to talk about troubled relationships, political clashes at work, and more. If you’re looking for someone who won’t call your concerns “crazy,” Josh is the guy you want. Book at

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