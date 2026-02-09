The rules of engagement
I want to explain to readers what rules I have for engagement on my blog. I know from some comments I’ve received over the years that some readers do not understand them, and don’t understand my reactions.
A goodly minority accuse me of “overreacting,” and “being mean.” In nearly every case, they entirely overlook that cloaked aggression and insult that…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.