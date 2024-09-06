The real bullying happens at home
A friend once said to me, “I’m surprised you’re not a serial killer.” It was not a joke, and it wasn’t meant to hurt me. It was the truth. The psychosexually deranged relationship between my mother and me (yes, it’s Norman Bates, that’s a real phenomenon) shows up in the backgrounds of so many violent male criminals.
Had things been just a bit different…
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