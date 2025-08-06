Yes, that was a deliberately provocative title. I intended to say the thing that Nice People Don’t Want Said.

2015 Josh was still drinking the leftist Flavor-Aid, but he’s been to rehab and is off the sauce. This is 2025 Josh writing to you. 2025 Josh is entirely over this bullshit. All of it. 2025 Josh doesn’t care that you think he’s “racist” (you don…