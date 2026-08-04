When I wrote that title I flashed back to a passage from B.D. Hyman’s book, “My Mother’s Keeper.” The book is a mother-daughter tell-all in the style of Christina Crawford’s first-of-its-kind memoir of child abuse at the hands of her adoptive mother, movie queen Joan Crawford.

B.D. Hyman’s book was about her mother, Bette Davis, the other queen of Hollywood from the golden age. Hyman, like Crawford, had a number of complaints about her world-famous mother.

My favorite is recounted in the section featuring the macaroni and cheese incident. Let’s see if I have my copy to hand.

Ah, yes.

Let us turn to page 243 of the first-edition hardcover. Barbara (BD) Hyman writes that having her mother Bette in the kitchen was taxing on the nerves as Bette made the simplest things into an overdetermined production rivaling the set of a war epic on the Warner Brothers lot.

“Rather than try to describe her technique in general terms, I’ll detail in full her preparation of lunch on the first day,” Hyman wrote. “Stouffer’s frozen Macaroni and Cheese—the directions on the box read, ‘Place in oven, uncovered and still frozen, for 35 minutes at 375 and serve.’ Here are Mother’s directions, based on the way she did it that morning:

Cover a counter with several layers of paper towels and place frozen casseroles thereon; remove covers and allow to thaw. Cover another counter with several layers of paper towels, slice a large tomato and leave slices on towels. Sit on stool, smoke nervously, and sip from drink hidden behind flour canister while you watch casseroles thaw. WARNING—do not take eyes off casseroles or they will fail to thaw properly.



When casseroles are fully thawed, get large casserole dish and tip thawed casseroles into it. Thoroughly mush around with forefinger until satisfied. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and arrange tomato slices around edge. Hold lengthy debate with interested parties as to exact time dish is to be served. WARNING—Macaroni and cheese is very tricky and must be done just right. Preheat oven for 45 minutes at 375, meanwhile move casserole dish around counter to different counters to faciliate blending. Place casserole dish in oven for 35 minutes. Announce lunch loudly and serve, chewing bottom lip in concentration. Fidget until praised for efforts, then remind diners that macaroni and cheese is tricky and requires some little work.” —Barbara Davis Hyman, My Mother’s Keeper, 1985, William Morrow and Company

My recipe requires some little work too, but more little than some. After decades of making macaroni and cheese, I have perfected the ratios and technique. From here on out, all macaroni and cheeses from my kitchen will be made this way.

The recipe got universal praise from the family, which likened its silky creaminess to the texture of Velveeta, except this is made with real cheese. NOTE—yes, it uses some American cheese, but it does not use American cheese food. This is actual cheese, just soft enough to give the creamy texture everyone loves.

ADDITIONAL NOTE: Stop baking your macaroni and cheese. Baking ruins it. Baking is what causes what was once creamy-licious to turn into a curdled mess with the texture of minced scrambled egg.

Ladies and gentlemen, Miss Bette Davis for Uncle Josh’s Best Macaroni:

Uncle Josh’s Best Macaroni

1 pound American cheese (not cheese “food”) diced

1 pound sharp cheddar, grated

2 and half cups of milk

Four tablespoons butter

1/4 cup corn starch whisked smooth into 1/2 cup milk

Salt, pepper, dash of onion powder, a few shakes of dried parsley

10 ounces cooked elbow macaroni on the al dente side

Serving suggestion with hamburger:

Bring milk and butter to just under a simmer on low-medium heat. Stir in cheese a small handful at a time, stirring until completely melted and smooth. Add your seasonings, taste for correct amount. Adjust if necessary.

Bring to low simmer and whisk in dissolved corn starch. Cook while stirring just until it begins to thicken. Stir in cooked macaroni.

Garnish with more parsley and serve.

‘I went to some little bit of work to make this recipe as entertaining as it was satisfying. Now don’t you think you should give something back in the form of cash money?’

—Josh Slocum for Disaffected Productions, Accounting Department

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