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Disaffected Newsletter

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ADM's avatar
ADM
6h

I will try it!

Even though I now have become bougie and prefer four cheese mac & cheese I pretty much love all variants of mac & cheese. Mom used to make it for the church luncheons when I was a kid with velveeta cheese in it. She smoked lots of cigarettes and drank martinis, but she was a pretty good cook and a great mom. I miss her because she was still sane in this crazy world.

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1 reply by Josh Slocum
cb750's avatar
cb750
2h

One thing someone recommended is never buy pre-shredded cheese. They spray cheese with wax to preserve them and the shredded never melts right.

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