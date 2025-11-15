The people who could have been
As you know, I offer coaching and consulting by video to people with troubled relationships. If I were a degreed professional, you’d call it “counseling” or “therapy.” But I’m not a degreed professional. I’m a peer who survived a violent and deranged childhood and the adult aftermath of alcoholism, despair, and an early heart attack.
Every week I “meet”…
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