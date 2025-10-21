The normalization of soft scolding
Feminine-style indirect, implied scolding is so culturally normalized that many women who engage in it online genuinely don’t believe they’re doing it. They don’t believe they’re doing anything smarmy or condescending-honestly. I know there are manipulative women who are more aggressive and deliberately cloak their scolding in passive, “just asking ques…
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