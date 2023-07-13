The Morning After
The floods in Vermont have been catastrophic. My tenants were rescued by suspended baskets below National Guard helicopters. The bottom floor of the house was flooded. Today is sandbagging and trying to get silt and mud out of what’s left of the downstairs in advance of more rain. Many people in Vermont are facing complete devastation.
Please pray for e…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.