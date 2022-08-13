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Humdeedee's avatar
Humdeedee
Aug 13, 2022

It makes me happy that you and Shredder have each other because you have a reciprocal relationship built on love and trust. Too often it's our animal friends who provide this when the humans in our lives fail or fall short. Wishing you and Shredder lifelong happiness together, for the loss of one to the other is not easy. My beloved feline companion, a foundling kitten Maine Coon was with me for 13 years. He will always have a place in my heart and memories.

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Jess's avatar
Jess
Aug 13, 2022

We take for granted the extreme honor it is to love an animal and be granted their trust and friendship. They make us so much better and soften our rough spots. And often they are gifts to us when we didn’t even know we needed them. Thanks for the gratitude reminder in this article, and thank you for trusting your readers with a picture. There’s nothing better than pet pics :).

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