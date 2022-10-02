The Lottery
-Review of the live protest against the child-transitioning activities of Outright Vermont
-Brently and Burlington GOP President Christopher Aaron-Felker talk about the crowd's hysterical reactions to silent protesters and their signs
-Josh is being forced out of his day job after 20 years by a public smear campaign, an intra-organizational coup
WE NEED…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.