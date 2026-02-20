The Legend of Shelby
You’ve heard her name on Disaffected for years. Who was this woman? Why did she talk that way? And how come she thought we “didn’t need no internets?”
I give you the backstory of Josh’s first boss as a cub reporter at a chicken dinner weekly newspaper in rural Virginia.
A Disaffected Productions World Premiere Motion Picture Event: The Legend of Shelby
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