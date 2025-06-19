Rhonda’s wearling curlers in her hair with a white gauze kerchief tied over them, and she’s got her oversized sunglasses on indoors. Her pants are pink polyester double-knit with a standing seam, and she’s got a Vantage in her hand. It’s hot as hell in the laundromat and she blows the smoke out through her pursed lips in a way that sounds pissed off.

She…