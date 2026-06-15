Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

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Nancy Muldoon's avatar
Nancy Muldoon
16h

thank you

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RK's avatar
RK
14h

As far as I'm concerned, if you don't hate me, we're good. If you do, we're not. **Full. Stop.**

But yeah...it's getting hella ugly out there. Last week's show was a helluva ride, and I'm sure tonight's show will be one, too.

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