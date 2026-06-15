The Race War Is Here

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-A Sudanese foreigner tried to behead an Irish man out on the street in Belfast, kicking off days of night-time rioting and fires set by Irish men who have had enough. The UK government pumps third-worlders into the civilized west and then blames its own constituency for being “racist” about it.

-Defense analyst and author Jack Buckby joins us for an insider’s view of the new “troubles” in the UK. Buckby has been warning for years that UK citizens would rise up violently, but no one listened.

-This week Karmelo Anthony was convicted of murdering Austin Metcalf, and blacks across America went apeshit. The mask is fully off for the “black community.” It’s psychopathic. Everyone from ordinary people to Howard University professors are calling the victim and his family “racists,” and trying to make convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony into the victim. Do you understand yet how much millions of black Americans hate white people?

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