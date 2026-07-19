Episode 283, July 19, 2026

SHOWTIME: 9:15 pm US Eastern, July 19, 2026

SHOW IS AT 9:15 TONIGHT!

Tonight we’re going to look a single topic: the black American reaction to the Karmelo Anthony murder conviction. Spoiler: the majority are happy Karmelo killed Austin Metcalf.

That is, when they’re not spinning wild conspiracies that Karmelo dint do nuffin, that Austin’s brother was the murderer, or that Austin’s father was. Yes, really. You’ll see and hear it all tonight.

America is having a crisis called “black culture.” Not just a few black people, not a loud minority. Black culture itself is in sanity free-fall. It’s so severe that prominent black commentators are calling the murderer the victim, while they call the dead white victim a psychopathic scumbag.

Put on your mask and take a deep dive with us tonight on Disaffected as we plumb the depths of the Karmelo conspiracy.

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