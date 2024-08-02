The Gaslighting, and a clarification
The situation of the Olympic boxer who I believe is a man, who clobbered a woman on live television at the Olympics, is disturbing to me, but there’s something worse: the way we’re being lied to and told we’re crazy, no matter what our personal beliefs may be about Imane’ s sex.
It is important to note that Imane does indeed have XY chromosomes. This is…
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