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Brandon Showalter's avatar
Brandon Showalter
3hEdited

Josh, I think the compassion you felt is evidence of a germinating faith you say you wish you had but do, in fact, have. Of course, someone like me WOULD say that, I know. But I believe it. I think the good Lord is indeed breaking your heart for the things that break His. Fwiw, I cried in the parking lot of Shaw's grocery store in Montpelier last summer after I saw an overweight cashier with blue hair, piercings, and a pronoun button with a male name on it. And the most vacant eyes. Poor gal. I'd seen a few people like that in Western Mass and Maine in the previous days, but that day in VT hit me like a ton of bricks. This is indeed a death culture. I know what it's like to be gutted down to the studs in the gender trench and have seen some of the worst, too.

Let those tears come, man. You're seeing things accurately.

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
3h

Amen, Josh. I prayed for him and I have prayed for you too. Please don't despair and please do keep praying for him.

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