One of those encounters that stabs you in the heart and the gut happened at the Taco Bell drive through tonight. As soon as I got home with my brother in law to bring my family dinner I cried. The man who served me through the window was the embodiment of despair, hopelessness, living death.

When I see these people, as I so often do living in the blue/progressive/Cluster B Northeast, my usual reaction is disgust, and often irritation or anger. I’m in Ithaca right now helping my family move to my house in Vermont. It’s not a moment too soon; it’s years overdue.

It is like this. Ithaca is Hieronymous Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights in motion. Beings, para-humans, move about the city. The young and smug are aggressive. With their bound breasts and testosterone beards, young women who call themselves men strut down the street with their septum-pierced noses pointed skyward. Two of them, nasty, aggressive-faced dykes, tried to cause me to hit them in my car, as is frequent in towns like this.

You don’t believe me, some of you. But I tell the truth. In cities like Ithaca, and Burlington, Vermont (I presume it is the same in Portland, Seattle, etc.), young women (yes, it’s usually women) frequently speed up as pedestrians to put themselves in front of your car as a challenge. I crept so slowly, carefully, into the intersection, knowing that college kids today refuse to look in either direction when they cross.

I waited until it was clear. I checked that the light was in my favor. I glanced at the WALK sign and confirmed it had a red STOP hand symbol. I started my turn. The two “trans” bulldykes immediately strolled quickly into the intersection so I had to slam on my brakes.

“They did that on purpose, you know,” said my brother in law, who works downtown and sees this every day. “They want you to know it, too.”

I know. I see the sociopathic smirks on their faces. I know they see two middle-aged white guys in a clean late model car and they hate us. They are absolutely willing to risk their own bodily integrity, and their lives, for the chance to be “oppressed” by my inability to suspend the laws of physics while they break pedestrian traffic laws. Why wouldn’t they? They’re already killing themselves with testosterone and restricting their rib cages with breast binders (only necessary until they do the ultimate act of “cutting” self-harm, mastectomy).

I’ve been dealing with aggressive pedestrians like this for years in Vermont.

Turn the corner past the Methodist church, one of the few gothic churches in stone that remains a church (nominally, falsely), not a vape shop, “community activist space,” or a night club. See the stained glass windows obscured by the LGBTQ+ flag, the Black Lives Matter signs.

Turn down State Street and look at windows in the diner, the bicycle repair shop, the veterinary clinic. All of them believe “no human is illegal,” all believe “women’s rights are human rights,” all believe that “love is love.” Walk through the enormous, fantastically decadent and sprawling luxury grocery called Wegmans, and pass under 20-foot banners hanging from the ceiling exhorting you to enjoy “pride, together!” this June.

If you notice the para-humans while you drive, you’ll see that they’re in a somnambulist state. Dead eyed. Grotesquely fat, or methamphetamine thin. There’s the addict on the corner with his “Hungry HUMAN” cardboard sign. There’s the whore waiting for a car to pull over, or is she? In 2026 you’ll never know since her attire is indistinguishable from what rich Cornell girls pay hundreds of dollars for. As Dolly Parton noted, it takes a lot of money to look that cheap.

Young black men saunter down the streets with foot-high afro-dreads, “wife beaters,” and their asses sticking out over the pants with waistbands around the back of their knees. They’re not “black people,” they’re niggers. And they want you to know that they’re niggers, but so help you God, don’t you dare say so. If you want to live.

As is the case in all Northeastern cities, the roads are in. . . no, “disrepair” is not strong enough. The potholes and frost heaves are so deep, and have been left for so many years, that your car is genuinely at risk of breaking an axle if you do not thread oh so very carefully through at 20 miles per hour.

The city is dying, and everyone pretends it isn’t.

You know from my past writing that Vermont, too, is in a bad way. But places like Ithaca are in a circle closer to the center of Hades.

Thank God my family is leaving with me in a few days. We’re not going to paradise, but we are going to a house on a dirt road in the country with quiet, with robins, with deer, with frogs, and with trees that provide a background whisper instead of the electro-despair hum of urban decay.

It was the man at Taco Bell who broke me.

He was a grotesquerie. One of the worst I’ve ever seen. If you had seen him, you would have felt as you did the first time you saw the antagonist in the movie Hellraiser.

He was about 30. From the backs of his fingernails to his jawline he was covered in tattoos that did not bear close examination. I gasped when I saw his wrist. He had used a cigarette, or a heated metal punch, to burn a series of half-inch-deep holes around his wrist to give the impression that he was wearing a bracelet made of his own mortified flesh. The red inflammation is just now fading as the deep scar tissue takes prominence. He will never be able to take this manacle off.

Then he turned his lizard eyes to me. No, I am not being poetic, I am describing him literally and accurately. His eyes had a vertical slit for a pupil. The kind with that sickly neon-yellow-bile tint seen in reptiles. He was wearing contact lenses to give himself the appearance of a pit viper.

As I write this to you, a part of my brain is asking “Is this real? Can this be real? Are you just having a nightmare?”

It is real. But how can it be real? How have we created actual hell on earth? How does anyone survive this?

Unlike almost every other encounter I’ve had with the human demons, this time I wasn’t angry and disgusted. I was in despair for him. I wanted to cry out to God to give this man some hope because sure as shit no one on this earthly plane has.

Of course I know that I’m looking at Borderline Personality Disorder. I understand where it comes from, because I escaped my own hell in childhood where a depraved borderline wearing a maternal mask ruled over her children in a welfare-funded outpost of hell. I know the kinds of things this man has seen.

He broke me because he was nice to me, and for a moment I saw the human man behind the demon face. He smiled, just a little. A smile, not a smirk. He asked me politely if I’d like a paper receipt. When he wished us a good afternoon, it sounded like he meant it.

That’s not usual. Most people this far gone can’t break through the rotting corpse shell they’ve crawled inside. He’s still there, for now, but not for long. We have built a world that not only fails to put up guard rails that disincentivize such self-degradation, we have built a world that encourages it, claps for it, and cries tears of demoniac joy to witness such brave self-actualization.

I hear the character of Father Merrin in The Exorcist.

“I think the point is to make us despair. To see ourselves as animal and ugly. To make us reject the possibility that God could love us.”

I don’t know if there is a God, let alone one who loves us. But I think this man needs an exorcism. Conflicted as my stance is, that is what I believe. I think our nation needs an exorcism.

I wish I had the faith that many have. But even if I’m not sure myself, I wish I could convince this man that there is a God, that he loves him, or at least that love and good are possible.

I will pray for him tonight, and for us. May God deliver us, because I do not want to live in the Garden of Earthly Despair for another moment.