The Final Meltdown
episode 196, November 3, 2024
-In the final stretch of the campaign team blue is losing their mind and ramping up the lies to unheard of levels. The Vice President's Campaign should rename itself Whores For Harris as it brings admitted violent prostitutes onto the stage to stump for her midwit majesty.
-Ambulatory corpse Joe Biden calls half the country's citizens "garbage," then th…
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