The earth keeps moving under my feet
I bet it’s like this for a lot of you, too.
Things are weird and seem to be shifting. What “things”? People’s politics, behavior, the place and primacy of woke. All manner of things. How people walk in public. How they drive. How they hold their faces. Whether they’re able to engage in simple, easy conversation.
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