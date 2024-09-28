The devil comes at night
In 1989 I was living on the couch of two older gay male friends. Michael and Tim gave me a spot to crash at when I was temporarily homeless at 17.
Both of them were at work that night, so I was sitting in Michael’s beige recliner in front of the television, snacking and dozing. Some time later I woke up in a terrified start; that kind of jolt you get wh…
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