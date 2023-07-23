The decline continues
Posting has been light lately, I know. Inspiration is harder to come by when you’re juggling a lot of big things at the same time.
Where I live, there’s a constant hum of demoralization going on in the background. It’s analogous to the electrical hum from a power transformer. If you are unlucky enough to live near one, you “get used” to the low-mid-lev…
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